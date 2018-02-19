AstraZeneca and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, announced on Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Imfinzi for the treatment of patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (CRT). The FTSE 100 drugmaker said the approval of Imfinzi was based on the positive progression-free survival data from the Phase III PACIFIC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...