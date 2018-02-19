

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Monday as oil prices advanced and the dollar steadied against its rivals amid a break for Presidents' Day holiday in the U.S.



The benchmark DAX was up 0.2 percent at 12,477 in opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent on Friday.



ThyssenKrupp was little changed with a positive bias after the U.S. Commerce Department recommended hefty import curbs on steel and aluminum imports from China and other countries.



Industrial giant Siemens rose half a percent after unveiling plans to list its healthcare division in the first half of 2018.



