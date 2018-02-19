

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Monday after a poll showed that president Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has fallen below 50 percent to its lowest level since October last year.



An opinion poll published Sunday by newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche revealed that voters are dissatisfied with their level of purchasing power, which the president has promised to increase.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher in opening deals after rallying 1.1 percent on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX