

19 FEBRUARY 2018



NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC



UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017



Northern 3 VCT PLC ('the Company') is a Venture Capital Trust ('VCT') launched in 2001 and managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company's objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.



The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2017 was 96.6 pence (30 September 2017 98.0 pence). The net asset value is stated before deducting the interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2018, which was paid to eligible shareholders on 26 January 2018.



For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2017 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2017 as determined by the directors.



During the three months ended 31 December 2017 the following new venture capital investments were completed:



Amount Name of company Business activity invested £000



Soda Software Labs Limited Data and text analysis software for 1,301 identity verification and fraud detection



Angle plc (AIM-quoted) Rare cell diagnostic products for 131 treatment of cancer



Medovate Limited Development and commercialisation of 1,432 innovative medical technologies



The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2017 was 89,474,188. During the three months ended 31 December 2017 19,961,042 new shares were allotted at an average price of 100.2 pence per share pursuant to a public offer for subscription and 530,000 shares were re-purchased for cancellation at a price of 93.1 pence per share.



Enquiries: Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000



Website: www.nvm.co.uk



