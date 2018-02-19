

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) Monday announced that its urban retailer unit Monoprix is entering into exclusive negotiations to acquire Sarenza, an online shoe retailer.



The completion of the transaction, which is expected in the coming weeks, remains notably subject to the consultation of Monoprix's and Sarenza's employees representative bodies, and to the approval of the French Competition Authority.



This acquisition is fully part of the digitalization strategy of Monoprix.



Sarenza offers more than 650 brands and 40,000 designs. It generated more than 250 million euros of sales during its last fiscal year.



The company expects the transaction would enable to combine the forces of the Monoprix network, its Fashion, Home and Beauty offering as well as the expertise of its teams, with the e-commerce know-how of Sarenza.



This combination will also accelerate Monoprix's digital transformation and will simultaneously consolidate Sarenza's future by integrating it to a large retail group, particularly active in urban areas.



Jean-Charles NAOURI, Chairman and CEO of Casino Group said, 'By acquiring Sarenza and its expertise, Casino Group will consolidate its position as French leader in urban online retail. This transaction places Monoprix at the edge of the fashion and home online retail.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX