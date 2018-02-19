

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fluctuated on Monday after sharp gains last week as investors brushed aside worries over higher inflation and interest rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,290 in late opening deals after climbing nearly 3 percent last week to post its biggest weekly gain since December 2016.



AstraZeneca rose half a percent on receiving the U.S. FDA approval for expanded use ofImfinzi to treat non-small cell lung cancer.



Acacia Mining shares fell almost 2 percent. The gold miner confirmed that it is in talks to sell stakes in some or all of its operations in Tanzania.



Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser plunged 5.5 percent after its fourth-quarter sales came in below forecasts.



