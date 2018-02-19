Megaport Launches Direct Connectivity to the World's #1 CRM

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 19,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service provider, today announced that it has enabled direct connectivity for customers to Salesforce, the global leader in CRM.

The launch of Megaport's elastic interconnection service will provide direct, scalable connectivity to the Salesforce Platform. As a Salesforce Express Connect Partner, Megaport can boost performance, increase application reliability, as well as help meet industry regulatory and compliance demands by establishing a direct, private connection to the Salesforce infrastructure through its global SDN.

"Salesforce has revolutionised the way that businesses go to market and has fundamentally transformed how companies build digital relationships with customers," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer, Megaport. "This agreement enables both companies to help drive protected, private, direct connectivity. Megaport has developed a set of tools and features that make it very easy for organizations of all sizes and varying technical capabilities to directly connect to the Salesforce Platform."

"We are thrilled that Megaport has been recognized as a Salesforce Express Connect partner and is helping global companies across industries connect with their customers in new ways," said John Carney, SVP Industries, Communications and Media, Salesforce. "Megaport's industry expertise in network connectivity and innovative Network as a Service model will benefit our mutual customers and help boost performance."

Key Points / Highlights:

Connectivity with Megaport to the Salesforce Platform is available in two markets from North America and one market from EMEA. Initial markets and data centres include San Jose, Ashburn, and Frankfurt . Additional data centers are in the planning phases for 2018 .

and one market from EMEA. Initial markets and data centres include San Jose, Ashburn, and . Additional data centers are in the planning phases for 2018 Megaport users will be able to provision private, secure, and direct connections to the Salesforce Platform services from 185+ Megaport enabled data centres.

About Megaport

Megaport is a global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or the open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built one of the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide a secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 850 customers throughout over 185 data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, and IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.

