The Arab Fashion Council Announces Strategic Partnership With the British Fashion Council

The Arab Fashion Council (AFC), representing the 22 Arabic countries' members of theArab League announces today a multi-year partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC).

This partnership, which will see the BFC become a Strategic Development Partner of the Arab Fashion Council has two main aims; to deliver a growth strategy for the fashion industry within the Arab World and to provide a gateway in to the region for British and international brands without a foothold there currently.

"We look forward to working with AFC as they develop their fashion infrastructure and community. We also look forward to developing opportunities for brands and businesses to expand into the Arabic countries through this new relationship with the AFC, who are experts in their market." - Caroline Rush, Chief Executive, British Fashion Council

The partnership is the foundation of a long-term strategy to establish a sustainable fashion infrastructure in the Arab World, harnessing design, manufacturing, retail, commerce and education, positioning the region as a key strategic hub cementing the fashion industry as a key pillar for the creative economies in the region.

"This important partnership, will support the Arab Fashion Council in achieving its ambition to unite a sustainable fashion system for the Arab World. With the counsel and expertise of the British Fashion Council, the AFC will nurture and promote the talent resource from the region and strategically reinforce the Arab World as an important economic hub for the international fashion industry." - Jacob Abrian, Founder & Chief Executive, The Arab Fashion Council

As part of the Council's regional expansion, in December 2017, the AFC announced the opening of its regional office in Riyadh and the appointment of H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud as Honorary President.

"We are pleased to form a strategic alliance between the Arab Fashion Council and the British Fashion Council. This reflects the global interest in our vision to transform the fashion and retail sector in Saudi Arabia into both a regional and global destination. This can only happen by stimulating local and regional industry, by encouraging trade exchange and global business in line with the Vision 2030, as our gateway to a future that reflects the cultural image of Saudi Arabia and its people." - H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, Honorary President, The Arab Fashion Council

Ms Layla Issa Abuzaid, Country Director Saudi Arabia, The Arab Fashion Council, summarised; "The strategic partnership we are announcing today between the Arab Fashion Council and the British Fashion Council is part of our quest to strengthen the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia and to support talent in a young society where median age is just 29. We are confident that we are on the right track to transform the fashion industry of the Kingdom into one of the leading economic sectors for Saudi Arabia, creating new job opportunities, opening markets for Saudi exports and supporting the economic development of the country by becoming part of a world industry worth over 3 trillion dollars."

