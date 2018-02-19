The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 February 2018.



ISIN DK0010212224 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: InterMail B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before 884,755 shares each bearing a face value of DKK 20 (DKK change: 17.695.100) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 13,271,325 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after 884,755 shares each bearing a face value of DKK 5 (DKK change: 4,423,775) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMAIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3473 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=664283