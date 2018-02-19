Retailer N Brown has appointed Matt Davies - currently the head of UK and Ireland for Tesco - as its new chairman, succeeding Andrew Higginson. He will assume the role on 1 May, when Higginson retires from the board. Davies has been CEO of Tesco UK and Ireland since May 2015. Prior to that, he was CEO of Halfords from 2012 to 2015 and finance director and CEO of Pets at Home. Higginson said: "We are delighted to welcome Matt Davies to N Brown. Matt is a first-class retailer and brings a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...