Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 19.02.2018 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS AA PLC TO 'SELL' ('HOLD') - TARGET 100 (170) PENCE - BERENBERG RAISES SOFTCAT TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - TARGET 650 (530) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS LANCASHIRE HLDGS PRICE TARGET TO 650 (725) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES PHOENIX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 854 (837) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RBC CAPITAL CUTS PETRA DIAMONDS PRICE TARGET TO 85 (100) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



