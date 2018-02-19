TOKEN2049 Attracts Global Industry Enthusiasts to Discuss the Future of the Token Economy

HONG KONG, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Serial entrepreneur Vinny Lingham is added to the extensive list of speakers for the event

Entrepreneurs and industry enthusiasts from across the globe will gather at the inaugural TOKEN2049 conference on March 20-21, 2018 at Kerry Hotel, in Hong Kong. Joining a remarkable list of leading voices in the crypto community, "Bitcoin Oracle" Vinny Lingham has been announced as a keynote speaker.

Commenting on the event, Christopher Strauch, Co-host of TOKEN2049 said, "TOKEN2049 will be an unrivaled global meeting place for blockchain enthusiasts, like-minded entrepreneurs, industry insiders, and investors. A global financial hub with a prominent crypto ecosystem, Hong Kong is the prime location for the world-class conference. Our mission is to shine a light on the global developments of this new asset class while building the bridge between Asian and global markets."

"We are both proud and excited to be facilitating this in-depth exploration of the growing crypto ecosystem. By forecasting what the space will look like come 2049 we plan on providing a unique perspective on the token economy and the vast opportunities for participants," added Strauch.

In addition to covering the global developments and trends in the crypto space, TOKEN2049 will shine a light on the current market environment and the underlying investor landscape, with speakers and panelists exploring today's challenges within the ecosystem while delving into the future outlook for the crypto economy.

"I am extremely excited to be speaking at such a preeminent industry event. As Asia greatly embraces blockchain technology, TOKEN2049 is exactly where it needs to be to make a maximum impact. I am truly looking forward to discussing all things crypto while simultaneously picking the brains of industry enthusiasts all under the one roof," said Vinny Lingham, industry thought leader and speaker at TOKEN2049.

Co-founder and CEO of Civic, Vinny Lingham is a serial entrepreneur and Shark on Shark Tank South Africa. Often referred to as the "Bitcoin Oracle" for his predictions on the space, Lingham is also a General Partner at cryptofund, MultiCoin Capital. Prior to Civic, Lingham co-founded and held the position of CEO at Gyft, the mobile gift card company which was backed by Google Ventures. Lingham also serves on the advisory board of ChessCube, SkyRove, and Personera, and previously ValueClick and Yahoo.

Offering a robust program of speakers, panels, and exhibitions, TOKEN2049 is set to provide invaluable insights into the token economy. Alongside Vinny Lingham, CEO and Co-founder of Civic, speakers include Martin Köppelman, CEO of Gnosis; Max Kordek, President of the Lisk Foundation; Daria Generalova, Co-Founder of ICO Box, Chris Burniske, Partner at Placeholder Ventures, Co-author of "Cryptoassets;" Toby Hoenisch, CEO of TenX; Brian Kelly, CEO of BKCM; Jack Peterson, Co-Founder of Augur; Jimmy Song, Bitcoin Core Contributor and Bobby Cho, Global Head of Trading at Cumberland.

Max Kordek, President of the Lisk Foundation said, "TOKEN2049 promises to be a hugely exciting event, which I am proud to be a part of. The number of talented and passionate individuals in attendance, with the shared desire to build global bridges across the blockchain sector, is truly inspiring. TOKEN2049 is a celebration of how far the space has come in such a short time, and will undoubtedly signal where the global blockchain community is headed in the future."

TOKEN2049 event partners include Kenetic, Bitcoin.com, Alice Capital, Ubiatar, cryptoHWwallet, Aurora, InvestHK, Wanchain, Gatecoin, Fluence.ai, Octagon Strategy, and Dream Team.

"With multiple industry developments emerging on a daily basis, it is of utmost importance that experts and those interested in the space meet not only to share their learnings to date but to discuss the many fascinating opportunities that the token economy brings. With thousands of attendees it is a prime opportunity to make new contacts in the industry and likewise catch up with old ones," concluded Strauch.

For more information on TOKEN2049, visit: https://www.token2049.com/

Raphael and Christopher Strauch, Co-hosts of TOKEN2049 are available for interview.

About TOKEN2049:

TOKEN2049 is the premier event for decision makers in the global crypto ecosystem to connect, exchange ideas, and shape the industry. Attendees will learn about the future of the token-based economy and the possible impacts on industry and society while being the first to know about market-moving news, partnerships, and product launches. TOKEN2049 is an unrivaled global meeting place for like-minded entrepreneurs, industry insiders, investors, and those interested in how the token economy will transform their businesses and lives.

