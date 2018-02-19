

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output increased for the second successive month in December, though slightly, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Construction output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-over-month in December, following a 0.2 percent gain in November, which was revised down from a 0.5 percent rise reported earlier.



Building activity advanced 0.5 percent monthly in December, while civil engineering activity declined by 1.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction output growth eased notably to 0.5 percent in December from 2.9 percent in the prior month, revised up from 2.7 percent.



In the EU28, construction output grew 0.6 percent monthly and by 1.5 percent yearly in December.



The average production in construction for the year 2017, compared with 2016, increased by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.5 percent in the EU28.



