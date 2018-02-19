BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/19/18 -- Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Bombardier to Provide Nine Additional Regio 2N Double-Deck Trains to SNCF for Ile-de-France Mobility

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has received an order for nine Regio 2N train sets from the French National Railway Corporation, Societe nationale des chemins de fer francais Mobilites (SNCF) on behalf of the Greater Paris public transport authority, Ile-de-France Mobilites. This order is valued at approximately 96 million euro ($120 million US), including price escalations based on best faith assessment of assumptions, and is an option contained in a 2010 contract for a maximum of 860 trains signed with SNCF on behalf of the regions.

After launching the Transportation Revolution, Valerie Pecresse, President of the Ile-de-France Region, continues to invest heavily in new, better performing and more comfortable rolling stock, to improve the daily travel conditions for Greater Paris' passengers.

"Bombardier teams based in the North of France are committed to designing reliable, highly automated trains that integrate state-of-the-art technologies to contribute to the smooth operation on the SNCF Transilien network. Our engineers have also developed an in-depth knowledge of the network's special requirements", stated Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transport France. "Such massive investments from Ile-de-France Mobility towards the purchase of modern, comfortable trains which are praised by passengers, will quickly enhance the quality of daily rail journeys."

The Regio 2N, a spacious double-deck train, was designed to meet the expectations of passengers on lines serving the suburbs a hundred kilometres beyond the center of Paris. It features level accessibility at all stations, uncluttered onboard access platforms enhancing passenger flow to seating areas, air conditioning, a dynamic travel information system and power outlets for mobile devices. Also, it offers a lively interior color scheme to brighten up daily commutes.

With these extra nine train sets, a total of 134 Regio 2N will be rolled out on the SNCF Transilien network on lines R, N and D. The first trains were commissioned in December 2017 on line R.

Ile-de-France Mobilites continues to consolidate its fleet of Francilien trains, a tailor-made train for the region. With a high level of performance, it clearly improves the punctuality of the lines where it operates. So far, Ile-de-France Mobilites has ordered a total of 277 Francilien trains for lines H, J, K, L & P.

To date, ten French regions have ordered a total of 382 BOMBARDIER OMNEO/Regio 2N trains The OMNEO platform offers trains for suburban, regional and intercity services. Orders per region are as follows: 72 OMNEO Premium intercity trains for Centre-Val de Loire (32) and Normandy (40); and 310 Regio 2N for Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes (40), Brittany (26), Centre-Val de Loire (14), Hauts-de-France (25), Ile-de-France (134), Nouvelle Aquitaine (24), Occitanie (18), Pays-de-la-Loire (13), Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (16).

