Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Worth $30.4 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 30.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key trends driving the market are availability of novel biologics, increase in potential clinical pipeline candidates, and rise in aging population. Thus, growing availability and awareness of safer drugs are projected to escalate rheumatoid arthritis drugs market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Rheumatoid arthritis affects approximately 1% of the global population. The condition has different symptoms such as joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, which are generally accompanied by chronic pain and inability to perform daily activities. Over a prolonged period, this disorder can hamper a patient's mobility and can lead to permanent joint damage. If left untreated, this disorder can lead to mobility impairment and risk of joint replacement.

Growing prevalence of the disease, presence of biologics & biosimilars, and well-defined regulatory guidelines are poised to provide a fillip to the market. According to the Arthritis Foundation, 64% of the population within the age group of 65 is likely to suffer from arthritis in U.S. Increasing awareness regarding disease remittance therapies and rising healthcare expenditure in developed regions are estimated to promote revenue growth.

Current treatment for rheumatoid arthritis includes generic pharmaceuticals such as NSAIDs and corticosteroids along with novel biologics such as JAK inhibitors and IL-6 antagonists, which are widely used in developed countries due to their high effectiveness. New product launches such as Infliximab and Adalimumab biosimilars are anticipated to work in favor of the market. Moreover, Eli Lilly's Olumiant and AbbVie's Upadacitinib are expected to cut down chances of disease remittance.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs/Therapeutics Market Size Analysis Report By Molecule Type (Biopharmaceuticals (Biologics, Biosimilars), Pharmaceuticals), By Sales Channel (Prescription, OTC), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rheumatoid-arthritis-therapeutics-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

North America held 56.6% of the market in 2016 due to rising awareness regarding disease treatment, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of biopharmaceuticals for treatment

held 56.6% of the market in 2016 due to rising awareness regarding disease treatment, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of biopharmaceuticals for treatment Due to growing popularity, the biopharmaceuticals segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

Prescriptions are anticipated to emerge as more reliable and a preferred sales channel over the same period

Asia Pacific is the most promising region, registering a CAGR of 9.5% between 2017 and 2025

is the most promising region, registering a CAGR of 9.5% between 2017 and 2025 Some of the key players in rheumatoid arthritis market are AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Novartis AG; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; UCB S.A.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; and Amgen, Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market - The Global kidney cancer drugs market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common form of cancer found in the kidney.



The Global kidney cancer drugs market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common form of cancer found in the kidney. Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market - The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market size was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to show steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of anxiety disorder and depression worldwide.



The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market size was valued at in 2015 and is anticipated to show steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of anxiety disorder and depression worldwide. Blood Preparation Market - The global blood preparation market was valued at USD 42.49 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.



The global blood preparation market was valued at in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Hemoglobinopathies Market - The global hemoglobinopathies market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2014.

Grand View Research has segmented the rheumatoid arthritis drugs/therapeutics market on the basis of molecule types, sales channels, and region:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceuticals NSAIDs Analgesics DMARDs Glucocorticoids Biopharmaceuticals Biologics TNF-a antagonists T-cell inhibitors CD20 antigen JAK inhibitors anti-IL6 biologics Biosimilars CD20 antigen TNF-a antagonists

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Prescription Over-the-Counter (OTC)

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com