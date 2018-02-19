Haydale Graphene Industries' Taiwan based division Haydale Technologies has signed a supply agreement with a Japanese inks firm. It will supply Tokyo based company Graphene Platform Corp (GPC) with specific graphene-based and other specialty inks which will in turn be targeted at the printed electronics market primarily in Japan, but also to other Asian countries where there is a significant market. Ray Gibbs, chief executive of Haydale, said: "We have been working for many months on ink ...

