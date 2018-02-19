sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,32 Euro		+0,005
+0,07 %
WKN: A0J37H ISIN: GB00B1722W11 Ticker-Symbol: DG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DART GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DART GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DART GROUP PLC
DART GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DART GROUP PLC7,32+0,07 %