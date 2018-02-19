Shares in Dart Group flew higher on Monday after the Jet2holidays parent said underlying pre-tax profit for the year to the end of March 2018 is expected to be "materially ahead" of current market views as prices return to normal following heavy discounting over the past year. Dart said that looking ahead to the year ending 31 March 2019, forward bookings in its leisure travel business for summer 2018 are presently "satisfactory". In addition, the company remains "encouraged" by the performance ...

