Frontier IP's portfolio company Molendotech has received a total of £0.5m in its first fundraising, which will be invested in three separate tranches. Following the investment of the third tranche, Frontier will hold approximately 14% of the issued share capital of Molendotech, a water testing company founded in June 2017. Neil Crabb, chief executive of Frontier IP, said: "We are delighted that Molendotech has attracted significant backing so soon after its formation. This funding is a clear ...

