SimiGon announced on Monday that it has won a follow-up contract to provide the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with its simulation software. The follow-on order from a "prime" contract signed in September is worth approximately $120,000 and will see the company provide its SIMbox software, development tools and engineering services for the FAA's Advanced Unmanned Aircraft System Research Simulator (AURS). Ami Vizer, chief executive of SimiGon, said: "We are very excited to continue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...