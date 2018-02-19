

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Transportation (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) announced it has received an order for nine Regio 2N train sets from the French National Railway Corporation, Societe nationale des chemins de fer francais Mobilites on behalf of the Greater Paris public transport authority, Ile-de-France Mobilites. The order is valued at approximately $120 million.



The company noted that the order is an option contained in a 2010 contract for a maximum of 860 trains signed with SNCF on behalf of the regions. With these extra nine train sets, a total of 134 Regio 2N will be rolled out on the SNCF Transilien network.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX