Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Markets 2017-2026 - The Evolution to NG-PON Technology

The "Current and Future Markets for PON, the Evolution to NG-PON Technology: 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The researcher believes that we are now on the verge of rapid growth in the PON market brought on by new applications and by growing international demand. Meanwhile, this new PON revolution is being enabled by powerful new PON technologies especially XGS-PON and NG-PON. This report identifies the emerging opportunities for the passive optical network (PON) business over the coming decade.

Coverage includes:

An in-depth look at XGS-PON and NG-PON and how their technical and performance advantages will create value for both equipment suppliers and major carriers. The report will also identify how new directions for PON technology will create new opportunities for optical component suppliers

A discussion of the emerging applications that will provide new business revenues beyond fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments. These include business loops, 5G backhaul and even in-building networks. The report also explores the potential for rebranding PONs as a ubiquitous broadband platform

Analysis of the PON deployment strategies of leading carriers worldwide and implications of long-term supply chains that they are establishing with major suppliers. The report explores whether the future of the PON equipment business will become concentrated in the hands of a few major suppliers or whether there is still room for start-ups

An assessment of how the latest PON technologies and installations are being designed to fit in with other big picture developments in the telecommunications industry. These include the powerful and growing impact of clouds, SDN, and open source equipment - the role of PON software is also discussed

An examination of the current installed base of PONs using mature technologies such as EPON and GPON. Are there still opportunities to be had in this mature space and what strategies will PON equipment and components suppliers, as well as the carriers themselves, adopt to move to the next-generation PON era

Ten-year (volume and value) forecasts of PON equipment, fiber utilized and major components (such as splitters), with breakouts by country/region, type of technology, etc. Ten-year forecasts for each of the 15 leading countries in terms of PON deployment are also include in this report. In addition, the report also includes markets shares by carrier and supplier for the emerging PON types.

This report will make invaluable reading for any product, marketing or business development manager actively involved in the PON space, whether they are from carriers, equipment vendors or component firms. In addition, the researcher believes this report will provide considerable guidance to the telecom investment community, which is currently focused on many of the technologies and markets with which this report is concerned.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Evolution of demand for PONs

E.1.1 Non-traditional applications for PONs: Beyond FTTH

E.1.2 PON markets expand worldwide

E.2 Ten-year roadmap for PON technology: Beyond NG-PON2

E.3 Emerging opportunities for PON optical component firms and chipmakers

E.4 New opportunities for PON-related software: PONs in a software-defined world

E.5 The PON value and supply chains

E.5.1 How carriers select PON suppliers

E.5 Six firms to watch in the PON world

E.6 Market Share Estimates

E.6.1 Market shares of leading PON equipment makers

E.6.2 Market shares of PON deployments by leading carriers

E.6 Summary of ten-year PON forecasts



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Objective and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology used in this report

1.4 Plan of this report



Chapter Two: Emerging PON Technology and Standards

2.1 PON standardization

2.1.1 IEEE

2.1.2 ITU-T

2.1.3 SCTE (Radio-over-glass)

2.2 The road to advanced PON

2.2.1 GP-ON

2.2.2 GE-PON

2.2.3 E-PON

2.3 XGS-PON

2.3.1 Technology assessment and standards development

2.3.2 Costs and revenue model

2.4 NG-PON2

2.4.1 Technology assessment and standards development

2.4.2 Costs and revenue model

2.5 100 Gbps PONs: Emerging technologies and standards

2.6 PONs and the Open Computing Project

2.7 PONs, clouds, virtualization and software defined networks

2.8 Security and encryption on the PON

2.8.1 SPON

2.9 Opportunities for PON components makers

2.10 Key points from this chapter



Chapter Three: PON Applications: Moving Beyond Residential Markets

3.1 Fiber-to-home

3.2 Business loop applications

3.3 4G and 5G backhaul

3.4 Possible applications for in-building PON technology

3.5 PONs emerging as an integrated broadband platform

3.6 Long-reach PONs

3.7 Key points from this chapter



Chapter Four: Worldwide Deployments of Emerging PON Technologies: Carrier Plans and Business Models

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 Mexico

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 United Kingdom

4.2.2 Germany

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Spain

4.2.5 Italy

4.2.6 Scandinavia

4.2.7 Benelux nations

4.3 Asia and Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 Korea

4.3.4 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Brazil

4.5 Impact of smart cities



Chapter Five: Ten-Year Forecast of PON Markets

5.1 Forecasting Methodology

5.2 Ten-year forecast of PON markets by type of equipment and PON technology

5.3 Ten-year forecast of PON software

5.4 Ten-year forecast of PON chips

5.5 Ten-year forecast of PON components by type of component

5.6 Ten-year forecast of PON markets by country/region

5.7 Ten-year forecast by type of carrier and type of traffic



Chapter Six: Leading PON Equipment Suppliers: Products and Strategies

6.1 Adtran

6.2 Altice Labs

6.3 Broadcom

6.4 Calix

6.5 Cisco

6.6 Corning

6.7 Ericsson

6.8 Google Fiber

6.9 Huawei

6.10 Huber + Suhner

6.11 Nokia

6.12 Optoplex

6.13 Sumitomo Electric Lightwave

6.14 ZTE

6.15 PON chipmakers

6.16 PON component makers

6.17 Emerging Chinese Suppliers



