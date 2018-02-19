

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aeras, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing vaccines against tuberculosis, announced results from a clinical trial that provides encouraging new evidence that TB vaccines could prevent sustained infections in high-risk adolescents. In a prevention-of-infection Phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, revaccination with the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine significantly reduced sustained TB infections in adolescents. An experimental vaccine candidate, H4:IC31, also reduced sustained infections, although not at statistically significant levels. The results will be presented at the Fifth Global Forum on TB Vaccines in New Delhi, India.



The study involved 990 HIV-negative, healthy adolescents (12 to 17 years of age) who had been vaccinated as infants with BCG. The data showed that both vaccines appeared to be safe and produced an immune response in the adolescents studied. No vaccine-related serious adverse events were reported in the study.



Aeras is primarily funded by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the UK Department for International Development.



