Quantum Networking Markets, 2026 - China Leads, European Flagships & The U.S.: A Need to Catch Up

The "Quantum Networking: Deployments, Components and Opportunities - 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the past 15 years, major service providers and research institutions worldwide have run quantum network trials. We are now entering a period in which permanent quantum networks are being built. These are designed initially to support quantum encryption services, but will soon also provide the infrastructure for quantum computing.

CIR believes that as quantum networks are deployed, they will eventually create opportunities at the service level, but more immediately at the components and modules level. This is because quantum networks will require a slew of new optical networking technologies to make them function effectively. In this report, CIR identifies the leading opportunities that will emerge from the building of quantum networks throughout the world.

This report includes:

Profiles of all the leading quantum networks and related R&D around the globe. We discuss which technologies and components these networks are using and developing and how quantum networks will impact the telecommunications and data communications more generally. For each of these networks, current and planned applications are discussed and we also analyze where the potential for commercialization will be found.

Ten-year forecasts of the deployment of quantum network nodes around the globe with breakouts by technologies used, applications served and the kinds of components being used. These forecasts are developed in the context of a roadmap for future needs for encryption, high-performance computing (HPC), and big data infrastructure support.

A thorough analysis of the commercialization potential for the technologies associated with quantum networking. This analysis will discuss how leading commercial organizations active in building today's quantum networks expect to build businesses around their experience.

This report will be essential reading for marketing, business development and product managers throughout the data communications and telecommunications industry, especially those at firms in the fiber optic and small satellite sectors. The report will also be valuable for those planning business development and investment in the quantum computing and quantum encryption businesses.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Networks and the Rise of Quantum Technology

E.1.1 Quantum Information Theory Creates New Networking Businesses

E.1.2 A Roadmap for Revenue Generation from Quantum Networking

E.2 Technology Plays in the Quantum Networking Business

E.2.1 Fiber and Satellites: Opportunities for the Traditional Telecom/Datacom Sectors Emerging Quantum Network Evolution

E.2.2 Quantum Repeaters, Quantum Memories and the Market

E.3 The Geography of the Quantum Networking Market

E.3.1 China Leads

E.3.2 European Flagships

E.3.3 The U.S.: A Need to Catch Up?

E.4 Eight Firms to Watch in Quantum Networking

E.5 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Networking by Country/Region

E.6 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Networking by Technology



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 Quantum Interfaces and Quantum Repeaters

1.1.2 The Components of Quantum-Secure Networks

1.1.3 Interfaces for Quantum Computer Timesharing

1.1.4 A Quantum IoT Emerging?

1.1.5 The Quantum Internet: Hardware and Risks

1.2 Objective and Scope of Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of Report



Chapter Two: Technologies and Components

2.1 Prolog to Quantum Networking Market Analysis

2.2 Differences from Classical Networking: Opportunities and Challenges

2.2.1 Qubits and Quantum Computing

2.2.2 Quantum Repeaters: The Product That Will Drive the Quantum Network Revolution?

2.3 Core Processes in Quantum Networks: Entanglement and Teleportation

2.3.1 Entanglement

2.3.2 Teleportation

2.4 Quantum Network Architectures

2.5 Specialized Components for Quantum Networks

2.5.1 Opportunities for Photonics Component Companies in Quantum Networkin

2.5.2 Quantum Networks and the Semiconductor Industry

2.5.3 Quantum Memories

2.6 Technology Evolution of Applications for Quantum Network

2.6.1 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

2.6.2 Quantum-Secure Mobile Networks

2.6.3 Quantum Computer Timesharing Technology

2.6.4 Quantum Sensors and the Quantum Internet-of-Things

2.6.5 Quantum Technology and Atomic Clocks

2.7 The Quantum Internet

2.8 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Quantum Network Profiles

3.1 Quantum Networking: State of Play

3.2 Quantum Networks in Europe

3.2.1 Austria: University of Vienna

3.2.2 Denmark: Niels Bohr Institute

3.2.3 Quantum Networking Programs in the U.K.: BT, Toshiba and the National Quantum Technologies Program

3.2.4 Netherlands' QuTech Initiative

3.2.5 European Satellite and Aircraft Infrastructure for QKD Networks

3.3 Quantum Networks in Asia

3.3.1 The Great Quantum Network of China

3.3.2 Quantum Networks in Korea

3.3.3 QKD Network Evolution in Japan: The Tokyo QKD Network

3.4 Quantum Networks in North America

3.4.1 AT&T

3.4.2 Battelle Institute

3.4.3 Raytheon

3.5 Canadian Quantum Networks-QEYSSat



Chapter Four: Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Network Markets

4.1 Forecast Methodology

4.1.1 Forecasts by Volume: Interfaces and Nodes

4.1.2 Forecasts by Value: Pricing

4.1.3 Forecasts by Traffic Type Share

4.2 Forecast of Quantum Network Nodes by Geography

4.2.1 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Networks in Europe

4.2.2 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Networks in China

4.2.3 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Networks in APAC Region

4.2.4 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Networks in North America

4.2.5 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Networks in the Rest of the World

4.3 Ten-Year Forecast of Quantum Networks by Primary Transmission Technology

4.4 Ten-Year Forecast of Component and Modules used in Quantum Network Nodes

4.4.1 Ten-Year Forecast of Quantum Repeaters



