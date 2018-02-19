Generator Sales Market to Grow at 5.41% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Generator Sales Market is forecast to reach $27.24 billion by 2023 from $20.93 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.41% during (2018-2023) driven by the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply as some of the best power grids are also subject to downtime, the growth of healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for IT infrastructure management and rapid urbanization in developing countries.

For an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the generator sales market report includes the profiles of some of the top players. These include Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi (Japan), Yanmar (Japan), and Kohler (US). These players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

The generator sales market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Asia Pacific is currently the largest market for generators sales, followed by North America and the Middle East & Africa. China accounted for the maximum share of the market in Asia Pacific in 2017. India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2018 to 2023. Growth of the industrial and commercial sectors in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Taiwan is expected to drive the generator sales market in Asia Pacific.

The industrial segment in the generator sales market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The segment includes the utility/power generation, oil & gas, and other industries such as mining, marine, chemicals, military, and manufacturing. Growth of the industrial sector in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to drive the generator sales market.

Based on application, the standby segment is estimated to be the largest Generator Sales Market during the forecast period. Standby power generators are used in applications where regular power supply is necessary to carry out operations. The primary function of these generators is to supply emergency power for a limited duration during power outages. Growth of the commercial sector in Asia Pacific and North America is expected to drive the generator sales market.

The diesel segment is expected to be the largest generator sales market in 2018. Generators can be used in standby, prime, continuous, and peak shaving applications in various end-use sectors such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The increasing adoption of energy storage technologies and significant investments in modernizing/upgrading existing transmission and distribution infrastructure can act as restraints for the generator sales market.

From an insight perspective, the generator sales market research report has focused on various levels of analyses, namely industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the generator sales market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 32%, Tier 3 - 28%

By Designation: C-Level - 40%, Manager Level - 30%, Others - 30%

By Region: North America - 35%, Asia-Pacific - 24%, Europe - 21%, Middle East & Africa - 11%, South America - 9%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined based on their total revenue, as of 2016: Tier 1 = >USD 5 billion, Tier 2 = > USD 0.5 billion to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 = <USD 0.5 billion

