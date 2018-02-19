Pot Legalization Delayed in CanadaThere's no nothing to be done about it now; we've seen pot legalization delayed in Canada. As you might expect, this is hardly good news for the marijuana industry (and Canadian marijuana stocks specifically), but weed investors can rest easy; this is a minor speed bump at best.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ran his campaign on a promise that recreational weed legalization would be undertaken and completed under his watch, and his government had planned for legislation to be passed as early as July.Unfortunately, due to a delay brought down from the Canadian Senate, marijuana legislation is now scheduled for a June 7 vote by that.

