Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 19
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/02/2018) of £63.19m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/02/2018) of £50.36m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/02/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|247.05p
|20,382,828
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|242.2p
|Ordinary share price
|249.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.79%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.42p
|12,780,083
|ZDP share price
|106.50p
|Premium to NAV
|6.05%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 16/02/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.88
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.43
|3
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.42
|4
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.07
|5
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.04
|6
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|2.04
|7
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.88
|8
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|1.87
|9
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.84
|10
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.83
|11
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.79
|12
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.79
|13
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.78
|13
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.78
|15
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.72
|16
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.67
|17
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.65
|18
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.60
|19
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.58
|20
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.53