sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.02.2018 | 13:06
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 19

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/02/2018) of £63.19m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/02/2018) of £50.36m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/02/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*247.05p20,382,828
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*242.2p
Ordinary share price249.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.79%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.42p12,780,083
ZDP share price106.50p
Premium to NAV6.05%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 16/02/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.88
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.43
3DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.42
4Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.07
5Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.04
6De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p2.04
7Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.88
8Randall & Quilter Investment GBp21.87
9Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.84
10Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.83
11McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.79
12Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.79
13Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.78
13Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.78
15Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.72
16Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.67
17Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.65
18Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.60
19Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.58
20Strix Group Plc GBp 11.53

© 2018 PR Newswire