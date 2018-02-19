South East Asia Construction Coatings Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Market is Projected to Reach USD 6.65 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South East Asia Construction Coatings Market Analysis By Product (Water Borne, Solvent Borne, Powder), By End-use (Residential, Non-Residential, Infrastructure), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SEA construction coatings market is projected to reach USD 6.65 billion by 2025

Growing demand from end-use industries is likely to be a major factor triggering the market over the forecast period.

Water borne segment accounted for a major volume share in SEA market in 2016. The growing infrastructure development in economies including Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam is likely to drive the demand for the product over the forecast period. Powder coatings are expected to witness significant growth, in terms of revenue, from 2017 to 2025.



Increasing government investments in construction is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing use of construction coatings for waterproofing and protective application is likely to propel product demand further.



Most market leaders in the region are integrated throughout the value chain. This provides the companies with an advantage in the procurement of raw materials to the manufacturing of the finished product thus maintaining the economies-of-scale to the optimum level. For instance, BASF has been serving various industries through its integration across the value chain. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes a comprehensive range of raw materials and end products.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Residential segment is likely to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025, in terms of volume, on account of increasing consumer awareness toward the product for use in various residential applications

Powder coatings segment is expected to produce a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025, in terms of revenue, on account of its superior properties, such as durability, high resistance to corrosion, and cost-effectiveness, over traditional paints

Philippines is likely to display the fastest CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. The growing infrastructure industry in the country is likely to focus on transportation, communication social infrastructure, and manufacturing.

is likely to display the fastest CAGR of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. The growing infrastructure industry in the country is likely to focus on transportation, communication social infrastructure, and manufacturing. Indonesia accounted the largest revenue share of 23.2% in 2016. The country is likely to make public investment worth USD 29 billion to add 13 airports, 710 km of railway lines, 10,198 meters of bridges, 836 km of highway, and 61 seaports to boost its infrastructure network in 2017. This, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for the product over the forecast period.

accounted the largest revenue share of 23.2% in 2016. The country is likely to make public investment worth to add 13 airports, 710 km of railway lines, 10,198 meters of bridges, 836 km of highway, and 61 seaports to boost its infrastructure network in 2017. This, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for the product over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, Vietnam construction coatings industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Government investments in infrastructure, economic recovery, and residential construction are expected to drive the demand.

construction coatings industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Government investments in infrastructure, economic recovery, and residential construction are expected to drive the demand. Market players are adopting mergers & acquisition strategies. For instance, in July 2017 , AkzoNobel acquired UK-based Flexcrete Technologies Ltd. to strengthen its position in industrial coatings business.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope & assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market snapshot



Chapter 3 SEA Construction Coatings Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation& scope

3.2 SEA construction coatings market value chain analysis

3.3 Raw material trend

3.4 Market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing demand from construction industry

3.4.1.2 Growing demand for paints and coatings

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Stringent regulations regarding toxic solvents

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.5.1 Key regulations in SEA

3.6 Technology outlook

3.6.1 Solvent-based coatings

3.6.2 Water-based coatings

3.6.3 Powder-based coatings

3.6.4 High solid coatings

3.6.5 Technological advancements

3.7 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.8 SEA construction coatings - PESTEL analysis

3.9 Industry analysis - porter's



Chapter 4 SEA Construction Coatings Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 SEA construction coatings market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Water borne coatings

4.3 Solvent borne coatings

4.4 Powder coatings

4.5 Other coatings



Chapter 5 SEA Construction Coatings Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Construction coating market: Product movement analysis

5.2 Residential

5.3 Non-residential

5.4 Infrastructure



Chapter 6 SEA Construction Coatings Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Country movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Indonesia movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

6.3 Vietnam movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

6.4 Malaysia movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

6.5 Philippines movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

6.6 Thailand movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025

6.7 Singapore movement analysis & market share, 2016 & 2025



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive scenario

7.2 Vendor landscape

7.3 Strategy framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



AkzoNobel

BASF

Sherwin-Williams Co.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

DuPont

Dow Corning

Asian Paints Ltd

Axalta coating system

Nippon Paint Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6bqp6/south_east_asia?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716