South eastern European-focussed property and investment company Secure Property Development & Investment announced on Monday that, as at 31 December, the net asset value of its portfolio of properties stood at approximately 51.5m - including 2.8m being the net value of the prepayments already made by year-end for the Olympians project in Romania. The AIM-traded firm said that represented a 7% increase on 2016's year end NAV of 48m, and was achieved despite the company incurring a 1.5m forex loss ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...