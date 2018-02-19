Petra Diamonds warned on Monday that full-year earnings would come in below market expectations, having already issued a profit warning at the end of last month that reset analysts' forecasts. Petra said on 28 January that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would come in 10% to 15% lower than consensus, but in its interim results on Monday, the group revised its adjusted EBITDA for the year down a further 5% from the previous $244.9m figure. Despite this, the ...

