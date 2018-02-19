The "Electricity Industry Profiles-Finland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Finland is a net importer of electricity. Most of its imports originate from Russia, but it plans to build additional nuclear power plants to decrease this dependency. The share of nuclear power in electricity generation will increase when the new Olkiluoto 3 EPR nuclear power plant becomes operational in 2018 (assuming there are no final delays).
In 2015, almost 80% of the electricity generated in Finland was emission-free. Research projects that by 2030, approximately 92% of the electricity generated would be emission free and the share of renewables in electricity generation will reach approximately 56% by 2030.
The Finnish Transmission System Operator, Fingrid, is currently upgrading the grid to allow smooth transmission from the new wind and other renewable energy sources (RES) installations being built in the northern part of the country. Finland does not have its own fossil fuels - coal, oil or natural gas but does have large reserves of biofuels, peat, and extensive wood resources. These resources will play a vital role in the Finnish energy transition.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Electricity Industry Profiles-Finland
- Executive Summary-Finland
2. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Profile
- Forecasting Methodology
3. Finland
- Key Findings
- Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Electricity Market Overview
- Energy Policy
- Fuel Mix Forecast
- Installed Capacity Forecast
- Power Capacity Investment
- Support Mechanisms and Major Incentives
- Electricity Generation
- Electricity Distribution Market
- Electricity Retail Market
- Transmission Network
4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Vertical Integration
- Strategic Imperatives for Power and Energy Companies
5. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Fingrid
