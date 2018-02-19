Improving Economic Conditions Across Globe to Promote Global Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market

BENGALURU, India, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, RoW); by End-User (Residential and Non-Residential)" - Outlook (2018-2022)byResearchFox Consulting, the Global Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market is projected to reachUSD 2432.40 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to grow with highest adoption rate

Based on geography, the Global Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market has been segmented into North America Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market, South America Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market, Europe Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market, APAC Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market and RoW Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market. Among these segments, Asia Pacific is leading the global market for Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating which is influenced by higher economic growth and improving public infrastructures. North Americafollowed Europe in the global market in 2017, along with this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Non-Residential Sector dominating the market

By application type, Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market has been segmented into two main markets viz., Global Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating in Residential Sector and Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating in Non-Residential Sector. Non-Residential sector is dominating the metallic epoxy floor coating end-user market with its increasing usage in garages and buildings to enhance the aesthetic look. The non-residential sector is expected to contribute significantly to the global revenue due to the growth in official infarstaructures.

TopVendors of Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating

ResearchFox has identified and studied the major vendors of Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating and has come up with the market share of each of these vendors. The top vendors of metallic epoxy floor coating identified and discussed in this report include, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Covestro (Germany), Sherwin-Williams Company (USA), Valspar (USA), Axalta Coating Systems (USA), and others. Majority of the vendors for metallic epoxy floor coating originate either from North America or Europe region.

Topics Covered in theGlobal Metallic Epoxy Floor Coating Market - Outlook (2018-22)

Introduction, Executive Overview, Research Methodology, Market Size and Growth, Competitive Landscape, Company Classification, Region Outlook, Market Metrics, Porter's Five Forces Model, Analysis of Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Market Segmentation and Study based on Geography, End-Users and Applications.

Methodology Adopted

Understand the market mechanism for the market through structured, systematic and theoretically established norms of analyzing, designing, introducing and quality assurance of the market estimation

Measuring the various market drivers, constraints, opportunities and challenges at regular intervals of time

Integrate expert-opinion of discussions in consultation with the ResearchFox Analyst team

Market estimation and forecast calculation

Delphi method and Causal Analysis used as and when required

Rigorous quality check with heads of Research Team, Subject Matter Experts and Consultants before final publication

