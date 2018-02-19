

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported that the patients with moderate-to-severe genital psoriasis treated with Taltz (ixekizumab) reported a greater decrease in the impact of their condition on sexual activity compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment. In the study, 149 patients with moderate-to-severe genital psoriasis were randomized to receive Taltz or placebo. At 12 weeks, 92.0 percent of patients treated with Taltz compared to 56.8 percent of patients treated with placebo reported no or little sexual difficulties caused by skin symptoms.



Taltz was first approved by the FDA in March 2016 for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. In December 2017, Taltz was also approved for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.



