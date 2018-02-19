Blockchain Based Medical Device from NnBU Set to Raise €15million in ICO

NICOSIA, Cyprus, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New Neonatal Birth Unit is a World First to Improve Health Outcomes of Babies Born by C-Section

Today, Monday February 19 2018, NnBU Holdings Ltd (https://nnbu.io) announces it is set to raise €15million in an ICO for the world's first neonatal birth unit, using blockchain technology, which will help deliver healthy outcomes for babies born by Caesarean-section (also known as C-section).

The conceptual design for the NnBU device (https://nnbu.io) has been completed and patented. The funds raised will be used to develop the machine and market it to hospitals and clinics internationally. This unique unit is designed to massage the torso of a C-section newborn and simulate the positive stresses of natural birth. As most C-section babies are born asleep, the NnBU device alsofocuses lighton the baby's fontanel in order to create acomfortable waking processfor the newborn baby.

The inventors of the new medical device are working in partnership with the highly prestigious Fraunhofer Institute of Manufacturing, Engineering and Automation based in Stuttgart, Germany (https://www.ipa.fraunhofer.de/en.html) and medical device developers DMTpe (https://www.dmtpe.com/de/).

It is estimated that 40 million C-section deliveries take place globally each year. The key factor when looking at this market is the extraordinary growth in the number of C-section births in recent decades. Figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) show that the average C-section rate in the 35-member countries was 19.8% in 2000 but had risen to 27.9% in 2015.

Crucially, numerous studies have shown that children born by C-section have a higher incidence of medical issues than those who are born naturally. The University of Edinburgh found that babies delivered by C-section have a 59% higher risk of obesity under the age of 5, and a 21% increased risk of asthma under the age of 12*.

Other research studies have also found links between C-sections and allergies**, type 1-diabetes and celiac disease***. C-sections are a risk factor for these medical issues because the positive stresses of a natural birth are necessary to stimulate a baby's immune system to fully prepare them for life.

The NnBU baby care unit will incorporate three functions that will operate within the blockchain. The first will be a system to ensure that only suitably qualified medical staffers who have been trained in the use of the device will physically be able to operate it. The second will be the security feature which ensures that only qualified medical personnel will be able to carry out maintenance work on the device. Thirdly, the exact treatment received by each baby will be recorded, and subject to the permission of the parents and the laws on this sensitive subject, over time there will be an invaluable research tool relating to children who have had C-section deliveries.

The token pre-sale ICO from NnBU starts on Monday March 19 2018 and runs for six days, with the main sale starting on March 26 and running till April 25. The token is a passive income token which entitles the holders to a share of revenue from NnBU Holdings Limited. Assuming the target contribution of €15million is reached, token holders are expected to receive each year a ï¬gure equal to 12.5% of the Company's sales. Uniquely for an ICO, all participants will be offered a legal contract enforceable in a court of law in addition to a smart contract. The minimum contribution for token holders will be 1 Ethereum (ETH).

Based on NnBU projections and assuming that these are achieved, the 12.5% of revenue share creates rates of return to investors in the level of highly profitable investment deals in conventional industries, similar to private equity. Further information can be found in the NnBU white paper on the company's website (https://nnbu.io).

NnBU CEO Frédéric Vo Van said, "I myself was born through caesarean section. In my thirties I realised I was developing symptoms which studies have shown are connected to conditions typically experienced by a significant proportion of people born by C-section. This is a superb initiative that allows people to get involved with a far-reaching, long-sighted, technological innovation that is set to improve health outcomes for many children for several decades to come."

About NnBU

Headquartered in Cyprus, NnBU HOLDINGS LIMITED is an innovation company which has developed a specialized medical device. Specifically, NnBU focuses on the care of babies who are delivered through C-section.



The neonatal birth unit is currently in its development stage and is supported by medical professionals globally. The company has received a patent covering this design and the process parameters which is now registered under the German Patent and Trademark Office. The fact that the patent has been granted indicates that there is no similar device in the market.

NnBU is the registered trademark of NnBU Holdings Limited.

About the ICO

The Company will mint 60 million tokens. Of these, 7.5 million tokens (equivalent to 12.5% of the total) will be immediately locked up in a Token Reserve. The 15 million tokens offered in the pre-sale will be on sale on Monday, March 19, 2018, and will remain on sale until Sunday, March 25 or until all those tokens have been allocated, if earlier. The ICO sale event, covering 37.5 million tokens, will start on Monday, March 26, 2018, being the day following the end of the pre-sale event period, and close on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 or when all the tokens are allocated, if earlier. Tokens will be allocated in both the pre-sale and sale events on a "first come, first served" basis.

Full instructions as to how to go through all the relevant processes, which will include full Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Client (KYC) procedures, are to be found on the NnBU Website (https://nnbu.io).

The minimum contribution amount per investment transaction is set to 1 Ethereum (ETH) and this limit will be hardcoded into the smart contract code. This means that the smart contract system will reject investments below this threshold.

About Frédéric Vo Van

NnBU co-founder and CEO, Frédéric Vo Van is an experienced executive with a track record of successful growth strategies in global organisations and across diverse global territories. Previously, Frédéric worked as a business development and international affairs director at Lufthansa, a Deutscher Index (DAX - German Stock Index) listed company.

Based in Berlin, Germany, he is a specialist in new business and the global strategic development of companies. His work has taken him around the globe and has included many highly successful international initiatives.

Frédéric became involved with NnBU following his interest in the invention. When he moved to Germany, aged 31, he developed allergies he had not previously experienced and he also became more sensitive to cold weather. While researching, he found that those, like him, born through C-section, were also likely to develop allergies and similar problems in later life.

* - PLOS Medicine Journal, January 23 2018: 'Long-term risks and benefits associated with caesarean delivery for mother, baby, and subsequent pregnancies: Systematic review and meta-analysis.' http://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1002494

** - Springer Semin Immunopathol, February 2004: 'Effects of intestinal microflora and the environment on the development of asthma and allergy.' https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15007630

*** - Karolinska Institutet, July 2 2014: 'Cesarean section may cause epigenetic changes.'http://ki.se/en/news/cesarean-section-may-cause-epigenetic-changes