Global $3 Billion Retinal Surgery Device Market 2018-2024 - Ophthalmic Devices Sector Likely to Make Double Digit Expansion Driven by Baby Boomer Aging Population

The "Retinal Surgery Device Market, Global Forecast by Segments and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Retinal Surgery Device Market is likely to cross US$ 3 Billion by the end of the year 2024.

Ophthalmic Devices sector as predicted in this report is likely to make a double digit expansion driven by baby boomer aging population as well as Technological advancement. The diseases say for instance cataracts, glaucoma, Diabetic retinopathy as well as AMD continues to cause of vision either radically or totally across the globe.

This report studies the global Retinal surgery device market and volume in-depth and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth factors and preventive factors, market and volume trends, key players and their projections for the future prospects.

On segment basis Global Retinal Surgery Devices is segmented into Instruments, Retinal Lasers, Vitrectomy Machines, Tamponades, Retinal Laser Probes, Hemostasis, Light Pipes, Cryosurgery, Vitrectomy Packs, and Light source & Others. As of projected time frame of 2024, Vitrectomy Machines and Retinal Lasers accounts for the highest market share among all other segments.

This report analysis the key players profile in details like Company Overview, Business Strategy, Merger/Acquisitions as well as Company Sales. In the Global Retinal Surgery Devices market the key players are Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Iridex Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers, Escalon Medical and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Companies Mentioned

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Carl Zeiss

Ellex Medical Lasers

Escalon Medical

Iridex Corporation

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Segments Covered



Retinal Lasers

Vitrectomy Machines

Instruments

Tamponades

Retinal Laser Probes

Hemostasis

Light Pipes

Cryosurgery

Vitrectomy Packs

Light Source

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Retinal Surgery Device Market



3. Market Share - Global Retinal Surgery Device Market



4. By Segments - Global Retinal Surgery Device Market



5. Key Players Profile



6. Growth Drivers



7. Challenges



