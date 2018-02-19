New Resort Development Announced by the Government of Antigua & The Ayre Group and Paid for with Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Profits

ST JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new and unique five star resort in Antigua was announced by the Ayre Group today. The development is located on the Valley Church beach and design work is already underway, with works scheduled to commence on site in late summer of 2018. The construction cost of the resort is expected to be in excess of USD $100m and will be entirely funded by profits made through the appreciation of Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The announcement was made by His Excellency Calvin Ayre, the Chairman of The Ayre Group, who also acts as Special Economic Envoy for the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. Hon. Ayre warmly thanked the Prime Minister, The Hon. Gaston Browne, and all of the Government departments which have offered valuable support to the development in its progress to date.

Hon. Ayre said, "In my discussions with Government about the project we agreed that the new resort was very much in keeping with the government's strategy for further upscale tourism development. This resort will attract a totally new market segment of tourism on the island - successful wellness seekers who also want to have fun. The property will not be an all-inclusive destination, instead, its amenities will be available to residents of Antigua and Barbuda and visitors alike. I am confident that the type of guest we will attract will wish to explore Antigua - its culture and history, as well as all of our many diverse attractions and activities. We are focused on creating for a very special market, a world-class resort and unforgettable experience, but also one which benefits the broader economy across the whole island."

Prime Minister, the Hon. Gaston Browne welcomed the new development and said, "We expect the resort's novel and exciting concept to broaden Antigua and Barbuda's tourism product and bring a new category of tourists to our islands. Furthermore, the additional resort rooms will help drive an increased number of airline seats to Antigua, further boost the island's tourism profile, and expand our economy. We look forward to working with Mr. Ayre on this resort and the many other investments he has made in Antigua."

The resort is envisaged as the first of several similar Ayre Resort branded properties to be developed around the world. These will all incorporate an Ayre Wellness Centre and Spa and a Bodog Casino Club, in addition to other more common resort facilities. The Antigua property is designed with multiple bars and restaurants, as well as a convention centre and lively beach club. The resort's hotel accommodations is planned to consist of 80 oversized studio suites and 30 luxurious one bedroom suites. In addition, 8 luxury condominiums, 8 spacious town houses and 3 stunning villas will be offered for sale.

All of the Ayre Resorts will accept Bitcoin Cash (BCH) at point of sale terminals on the properties and through its online booking engine. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been selected as the exclusive cryptocurrency of the Ayre Resorts because it is the only cryptocurrency that has low transaction fees and unrestrained scalability.

