

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - LINDE AG (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) announced its Executive Board has decided to propose a dividend payment in the amount of 7.00 euro per Linde share. Such dividend economically comprises a profit distribution for the financial year 2017 (3.90 euro per share) and an amount equal to the dividend for three-fourth of the currently anticipated dividend for the financial year 2018 (3.10 euro per share). The proposed dividend reflects the provisions of the business combination agreement executed by and between Linde and Praxair, Inc.



The agreement provides that Linde may, in 2018, pay a dividend which economically covers the financial year 2017 and, on a pro rata basis, every quarter for which Praxair is expected to pay a dividend to its shareholders in 2018 before the completion of the business combination. For purposes of the determination of the dividend payments in 2018, Linde and Praxair currently expect that Praxair will pay a dividend to its shareholders for three quarters of the financial year 2018.



