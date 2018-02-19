The $110 million project is expected to generate 220 GWh per year.Enel Green Power Brasil Participações Ltda., the Brazilian subsidiary of Italian renewable energy developer, Enel Green Power (EGP), which is itself part of Italy-based power utility, Enel, has started commercial operations on the 103 MW Horizonte solar park, which is located in the municipality of Tabocas do Brejo Velho, in the state of Bahia, in the northeast of Brazil. Enel invested approximately US$110 million in the construction of the project as part of the investments foreseen in the company's current strategic plan. The ...

