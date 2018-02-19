Lumeta and McAfee: Eliminating Blind Spots for Secure Networks

Frost & Sullivan reveals union of threat detection and endpoint discovery technologies will optimize security operations

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The latest Frost & Sullivan research shows that the synergy found in the integration of technologies from Lumeta and McAfee combats cyber threats. The joint venture combines expertise in network threat detection with endpoint discovery and management capabilities to eliminate blind spots in enterprise networks.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: http://frost.ly/281

Today's dynamic enterprise networks are constantly changing as guests, employees and IoT devices enter and exit the network, and cloud environments host applications to expand capacity and functionality. However, the diversity and dynamism give rise to potentially vulnerable endpoints and introduce new threat vectors. These factors make the responsibilities of enterprise network cybersecurity professionals even more challenging.

"Enterprise networks face a number of cybersecurity challenges, including the need for continuous monitoring capabilities, dynamic asset discovery, a comprehensive understanding of the network infrastructure, an understanding of how endpoints are mapped to the network and what applications the endpoints are running," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst | Network Security Christopher Kissel. "The trick is to do this under budget and with as few appliances as possible."

Lumeta in integration with McAfee technology provides access to the necessary tools to empower network security analysts to do more with the limited resources that they have, while also achieving visibility and manageability of:

Continuous threat detection and remediation

Dynamic discovery of assets

Device profiling

Network segmentation

Network control plane context

Historical context

"To me, this is an exciting integration facilitated by McAfee's data exchange layer (DXL)," said Kissel. "With Lumeta's understanding of network protocols, and McAfee's visibility and management of endpoints, the chance of an undetected malicious actor doing harm to the network is greatly reduced."

