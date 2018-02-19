In the period 12 February 2018 to 16 February 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 7.2 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 269.6 million were bought back, equivalent to 89.9 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 7:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 12 February 2018 21,951 70.87 1,555,667 13 February 2018 19,512 70.71 1,379,694 14 February 2018 21,951 70.06 1,537,887 15 February 2018 19,512 70.25 1,370,718 16 February 2018 19,512 70.19 1,369,547 Accumulated during the period 102,438 70.42 7,213,513 Accumulated under the share 4,301,202 62.68 269,614,064 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,562,108 own shares, equivalent to 4.0 % of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





12 February 13 February 14 February 15 February 16 February 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 21.951 70,87 19.512 70,71 21.951 70,06 19.512 70,25 19.512 70,19 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 21.951 70,87 19.512 70,71 21.951 70,06 19.512 70,25 19.512 70,19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



12 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 70,87 ---------------------------------------------- 27 70,70 XCSE 20180212 9:02:29.115000 350 70,70 XCSE 20180212 9:24:46.828000 444 71,20 XCSE 20180212 9:38:58.131000 281 71,20 XCSE 20180212 10:18:02.988000 360 71,20 XCSE 20180212 10:30:00.444000 281 71,10 XCSE 20180212 10:52:08.837000 345 71,20 XCSE 20180212 11:10:49.352000 284 71,00 XCSE 20180212 11:36:31.918000 320 70,90 XCSE 20180212 12:27:27.006000 364 71,00 XCSE 20180212 12:48:43.129000 486 71,00 XCSE 20180212 13:54:40.522000 353 71,00 XCSE 20180212 14:13:34.274000 288 70,90 XCSE 20180212 14:44:54.573000 500 70,70 XCSE 20180212 14:44:54.573464 750 70,60 XCSE 20180212 14:44:54.992786 153 71,00 XCSE 20180212 15:28:45.139000 303 71,00 XCSE 20180212 15:28:45.139000 292 70,90 XCSE 20180212 15:44:32.034000 750 70,90 XCSE 20180212 15:44:32.034563 223 70,80 XCSE 20180212 16:01:05.072000 162 70,80 XCSE 20180212 16:08:02.239000 15 70,70 XCSE 20180212 16:09:52.669494 168 70,70 XCSE 20180212 16:14:35.650335 317 70,70 XCSE 20180212 16:15:39.524364 18 70,70 XCSE 20180212 16:16:53.649000 268 70,70 XCSE 20180212 16:19:50.411000 500 70,60 XCSE 20180212 16:21:12.274036 281 70,20 XCSE 20180212 16:41:30.720000 117 70,50 XCSE 20180212 17:09:02.515166 12.951 70,87 XCSE 20180212 17:11:15.636048



13 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 70,71 ---------------------------------------------- 27 71,00 XCSE 20180213 9:01:14.411000 321 71,10 XCSE 20180213 9:10:22.259000 434 70,70 XCSE 20180213 9:36:09.790000 416 70,50 XCSE 20180213 10:09:54.512000 200 70,40 XCSE 20180213 10:09:54.512038 198 70,90 XCSE 20180213 11:16:16.021000 837 70,90 XCSE 20180213 11:18:08.918000 232 70,70 XCSE 20180213 12:45:18.865000 21 70,70 XCSE 20180213 12:45:18.865000 231 70,70 XCSE 20180213 12:45:18.865000 281 70,60 XCSE 20180213 13:27:38.477000 300 70,60 XCSE 20180213 13:27:38.477815 300 70,50 XCSE 20180213 13:27:38.477953 250 70,80 XCSE 20180213 13:52:05.167529 56 70,80 XCSE 20180213 14:05:32.402000 401 70,80 XCSE 20180213 14:05:32.402000 462 70,70 XCSE 20180213 14:16:03.775000 200 70,70 XCSE 20180213 14:16:03.775307 179 70,80 XCSE 20180213 15:17:34.640000 328 70,80 XCSE 20180213 15:17:34.640000 118 70,60 XCSE 20180213 15:31:02.961537 100 70,60 XCSE 20180213 15:31:08.962226 124 70,60 XCSE 20180213 15:34:53.127000 282 70,60 XCSE 20180213 15:34:53.127098 237 70,60 XCSE 20180213 15:34:54.030000 250 70,60 XCSE 20180213 15:34:54.031019 183 70,60 XCSE 20180213 16:11:44.764000 300 70,70 XCSE 20180213 16:25:25.111041 300 70,70 XCSE 20180213 16:27:41.266656 432 70,70 XCSE 20180213 16:43:40.024539 11.512 70,71 XCSE 20180213 16:56:46.097938



14 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 70,06 ---------------------------------------------- 27 71,20 XCSE 20180214 9:03:05.827000 453 70,70 XCSE 20180214 9:44:59.812000 21 70,70 XCSE 20180214 9:50:26.741000 9 70,70 XCSE 20180214 9:50:52.988000 242 70,70 XCSE 20180214 10:11:51.654000 567 70,70 XCSE 20180214 10:19:46.771000 303 70,60 XCSE 20180214 11:14:20.068000 155 70,60 XCSE 20180214 11:14:20.068000 509 70,80 XCSE 20180214 11:28:51.369000 281 70,40 XCSE 20180214 12:05:12.900000 288 70,00 XCSE 20180214 12:32:00.833000 300 70,00 XCSE 20180214 12:32:00.833183 9 69,50 XCSE 20180214 12:43:44.773348 341 69,50 XCSE 20180214 12:43:44.773395 38 69,80 XCSE 20180214 13:09:13.498000 340 69,80 XCSE 20180214 13:09:13.498000 367 69,90 XCSE 20180214 13:22:31.033000 319 69,90 XCSE 20180214 14:15:52.449000 671 69,90 XCSE 20180214 14:32:07.951000 300 69,80 XCSE 20180214 14:32:08.163375 293 69,60 XCSE 20180214 15:05:08.537000 172 69,60 XCSE 20180214 15:05:10.529000 350 69,70 XCSE 20180214 15:25:04.642000 349 69,50 XCSE 20180214 15:25:13.014560 351 69,50 XCSE 20180214 15:25:13.014597 288 69,70 XCSE 20180214 16:04:08.822000 350 69,70 XCSE 20180214 16:04:08.822662 127 70,00 XCSE 20180214 16:39:01.576000 257 70,10 XCSE 20180214 16:42:19.037000 127 70,10 XCSE 20180214 16:43:07.617000 126 70,10 XCSE 20180214 16:43:55.603000 10 70,10 XCSE 20180214 16:44:29.578000 160 70,10 XCSE 20180214 16:44:29.578000 442 70,10 XCSE 20180214 16:51:50.099272 58 70,10 XCSE 20180214 16:51:50.099272 12.951 70,06 XCSE 20180214 16:57:23.989016



15 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 70,25 ---------------------------------------------- 27 70,80 XCSE 20180215 9:05:26.170000 298 70,70 XCSE 20180215 9:07:01.103000 13 70,70 XCSE 20180215 9:07:01.103000 275 70,30 XCSE 20180215 9:17:30.099000 546 70,30 XCSE 20180215 9:57:16.967000 681 70,30 XCSE 20180215 11:02:28.742000 576 70,30 XCSE 20180215 11:24:58.345000 586 70,20 XCSE 20180215 12:18:05.235000 489 70,30 XCSE 20180215 13:09:11.246000 54 70,10 XCSE 20180215 13:31:13.651000 224 70,10 XCSE 20180215 13:42:40.136000 211 70,30 XCSE 20180215 14:04:07.544000 278 70,30 XCSE 20180215 14:04:07.544000 42 70,20 XCSE 20180215 14:47:40.820000 469 70,20 XCSE 20180215 14:47:40.820000 296 70,10 XCSE 20180215 14:51:46.625000 378 70,00 XCSE 20180215 15:10:12.700000 131 70,30 XCSE 20180215 15:45:02.070000 364 70,30 XCSE 20180215 15:45:02.070000 489 70,30 XCSE 20180215 15:59:52.006000 532 70,30 XCSE 20180215 16:17:41.168000 505 70,10 XCSE 20180215 16:18:11.319000 536 70,10 XCSE 20180215 16:57:42.988834 11.512 70,25 XCSE 20180215 17:01:15.140659



16 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 70,19 ---------------------------------------------- 27 70,50 XCSE 20180216 9:02:19.230000 204 70,10 XCSE 20180216 9:53:36.863000 288 70,10 XCSE 20180216 9:56:12.831000 369 70,10 XCSE 20180216 10:01:23.230000 302 70,10 XCSE 20180216 10:01:23.230000 291 70,20 XCSE 20180216 10:26:24.481000 82 70,10 XCSE 20180216 11:07:57.765704 10 70,30 XCSE 20180216 11:30:06.165000 464 70,30 XCSE 20180216 11:30:06.165000 255 70,20 XCSE 20180216 11:45:39.317000 324 70,20 XCSE 20180216 11:47:18.179000 418 70,10 XCSE 20180216 11:47:18.179523 129 70,00 XCSE 20180216 13:15:40.731000 17 70,00 XCSE 20180216 13:15:40.731000 328 70,00 XCSE 20180216 13:15:40.731000 475 70,30 XCSE 20180216 14:09:53.683000 701 70,10 XCSE 20180216 14:25:28.813000 277 70,00 XCSE 20180216 14:35:25.025000 303 70,30 XCSE 20180216 15:08:06.189000 121 70,30 XCSE 20180216 15:08:06.189000 100 70,20 XCSE 20180216 15:39:48.415823 50 70,20 XCSE 20180216 15:39:53.749416 150 70,20 XCSE 20180216 15:39:53.774872 285 70,20 XCSE 20180216 15:42:01.617000 350 70,20 XCSE 20180216 15:42:01.617343 350 70,30 XCSE 20180216 16:05:02.020190 98 70,20 XCSE 20180216 16:09:35.869000 98 70,20 XCSE 20180216 16:14:37.904000 98 70,30 XCSE 20180216 16:27:13.836000 500 70,30 XCSE 20180216 16:28:49.763963 99 70,30 XCSE 20180216 16:31:23.901000 98 70,30 XCSE 20180216 16:34:27.915000 98 70,30 XCSE 20180216 16:37:32.017000 98 70,20 XCSE 20180216 16:40:34.007000 110 70,20 XCSE 20180216 16:44:00.053000 33 70,20 XCSE 20180216 16:44:18.000000 11.512 70,19 XCSE 20180216 17:01:07.033153



