Aarhus, Denmark, 2018-02-19 14:39 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 12 February 2018, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 5/2018. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200 million) in the period from 12 February 2018 to 3 May 2018.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 12 - 16 February 2018:



Number Weighted average purchase Transaction of price, DKK value, shares DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 February 2018 10,000 431.70 4,317,014 13 February 2018 40,000 424.95 16,997,836 14 February 2018 25,000 428.25 10,706,233 15 February 2018 70,000 426.92 29,884,582 16 February 2018 60,000 426.69 25,601,244 Accumulated under the 205,000 426.86 87,506,909 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Patrik Setterberg, Vice President Investor Relations Tel: +45 6122 1913



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=664348