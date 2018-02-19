Construction Composites Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 by Fiber Type, Resin Type and Application

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Construction Composites Market Analysis, By Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Others), By Resin Type (Thermoplastic, Thermoset), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction composites market is expected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025

The market is majorly driven by the growing construction industry across the globe. Technological innovations involving construction composites have led to the use of the product as replacement for aluminum and wood.

The construction composites industry includes a wide range of products such as gratings, stairways, decks, railing, and fences with application scope in the industrial, commercial, and household segments. Technological innovations have led to the use of the products in the making of various structures that have complex shapes and are impossible to build with other materials such as wood and steel.

In terms of revenue, the industrial application was the largest segment for the product, accounting for 35.8% of the global industry in 2016. The application scope in stairways, walkways, trash gates, gratings, and ladders in the industrial segment is increasing owing to the anti-corrosion and moisture-proof properties of the products.

Composites offer superior properties such as durability, in comparison with other traditional materials. Structures such as decks and rails do not fade away or crack over time and also do not accumulate rust. These properties of composites have helped it in gaining popularity in the industrial, commercial, and household sectors.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Residential application segment will experience the highest growth in terms of revenue, slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025, mainly on account of the growing need for environmental-friendly and durable products.

Carbon fiber emerged as the largest segment among fiber types in 2016, in terms of revenue, and is estimated to reach a market size of over USD 4.40 billion by 2025. The segment revenue was recorded at nearly USD 3 billion in 2016.

by 2025. The segment revenue was recorded at nearly in 2016. The regional segment in Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe considerable growth during the forecast years, mainly owing to the robust growth in construction activities and increasing infrastructure spending, especially in emerging economies of India and China . In terms of revenue, the regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025.

is anticipated to observe considerable growth during the forecast years, mainly owing to the robust growth in construction activities and increasing infrastructure spending, especially in emerging economies of and . In terms of revenue, the regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025. Key players in the industry focus on acquisitions and capacity expansions to increase their competitiveness and reinforce their positions in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope & assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Construction composites- Value chain analysis

3.3 Raw material outlook

3.3.1 Resin

3.3.2 Fibers

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 U.S. EPA Toxic Substances Control Act

3.4.2 U.S. Clean Air Act

3.5 Technology overview

3.6 Construction composites- Market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing use of composites in the construction industry

3.6.1.2 Low cost of maintenance and longer life

3.6.1.3 Developments of innovative products owing to design flexibility

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 High processing and manufacturing costs

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Threat of new entrants

3.7.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7.5 Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.8 Construction Composites - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Construction Composites Market: Fiber type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Carbon fiber

4.3 Glass fiber

4.4 Others



Chapter 5 Construction Composites Market: Resin Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Resin Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Thermoset

5.3 Thermoplastic



Chapter 6 Construction Composites Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Residential

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Construction Composites Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Fiber Type, Resin Type and Application



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competition overview

8.2 Vendor landscape

8.3 Competitive environment

8.4 Competitive market positioning

8.5 Strategic developments

8.6 List of key market players



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.

Fiberon LLC

Strongwell Corporation

Trex Company Inc.

UPM

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Diversified Structural Composites Inc.

Exel Composites Oyj

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd.

Fibrolux GmbH

Tamko Building Products Inc.

TimberTech Limited

Zhengzhou Yalong Pultrex Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

CPG International

