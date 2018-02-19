The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 21 February 2018.



ISIN DK0060914901 -------------------------------------------------- Name Sparinvest Mix Minimum Risiko KL A -------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 150745 -------------------------------------------------- Short name SPIMIXMINRISKKLA -------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



