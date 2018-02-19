DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 19, 2018) - AndCo Consulting (AndCo), an independent, employee-owned institutional investment consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its Texas presence with a new Dallas office. The new location is a direct result of the firm's commitment to Texas.

"At AndCo, we want to make a lasting impact on the clients we serve. That means being ready to serve our clients at any time, in any place," said Mike Welker, President and CEO of AndCo. "To support this service structure and our overall belief in the Texas institutional retirement space, we are opening an office outside of Dallas."

Two highly experienced consultants, Tony Kay and Al DiCristofaro, will lead AndCo's Dallas office. Kay is an industry veteran with over 10 years of experience and DiCristofaro has over 25 years of experience in the retirement plan industry. "Along with the local presence, we understand client issues are becoming more complex and we need to be able to provide seasoned consultants in the field. Messrs. Kay and DiCristofaro provide this for our firm in this important market," said Welker.

AndCo gained its first Texas-based client in 2010. Since then, the firm has grown its Texas client base to 27 accounts and is committed to expanding services in the Lone Star State. Nationally, AndCo advises 640 institutional clients with approximately $81 billion in assets.

AndCo's Dallas office is located at 5057 Keller Springs Road, Suite 300 (office #35), Addison, TX 75001, and officially began operations on February 1st, 2018.

AndCo Consulting, a full-service independent institutional investment consulting firm headquartered in Orlando, Fla., was founded on the belief that the institutional client should have the most objective and unbiased information with which to prudently manage and evaluate their investment portfolio/program. The firm is comprised of a dedicated group of industry specialists with diverse business backgrounds working together toward the common goal of simplifying the investment and fiduciary decisions of fund sponsors. With offices around the country and over $81 billion in assets under advisement, as of 9/30/17, AndCo serves as an independent fiduciary to each of its clients by accepting no soft-dollar compensation, having no broker dealer affiliations, selling no investment products, and having no pay-to-play arrangements.

