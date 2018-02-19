Global Biocomposites Market: Increased Uptake Across Automotive and Construction Sectors to Spell Growth for Market to reach US$10,549.4 Million by 2025, says TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Biocomposites Market has been witnessing a rapid surge in the number of product manufacturers and providers, rendering the vendor landscape increasingly competitive, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. With several established manufacturers of conventional composites such as carbon and glass fiber venturing into the field to exploit the promising growth opportunities the biocomposites market has to offer, the market is likely to remain highly competitive in the next few years as well. Global conglomerates can benefit from an increased focus on research and development activities aimed at the development of new and more improved product varieties and expansion of their geographical presence in regions that are showcasing an improved level of consumer awareness regarding the vast benefits of biocomposites.

Some of the leading companies operating in theglobal biocomposites marketare UPM, Green Bay Decking LLC, FlexForm Technologies, Tecnaro GmbH, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, and Universal Forest Products, Inc.

According to this report, the global biocomposites market was valued at US$4,730.4 mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$10,549.4 mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.46% from 2017 to 2025.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33497

Flax to Witness More Demand for Production of Biocomposites in Future

Of the key materials used to manufacture biocomposites, the segment of wood presently accounts for the dominant share of the global market. Over the forecast period, however, the segment of flax is more likely to witness the most promising growth opportunities, outpacing other segments in terms of growth pace.

Geographically, the market in Asia Pacific accounted for the dominant share in the global biocomposites market in 2016. The rapid pace of industrialization in the region in the past few years has played a key role in establishing a strong market for biocomposites in the region in the past years. In the near future, the regional market is likely to exhibit a steady pace of expansion, with strong growth of industries such as consumer goods, automotive, and construction expected to spell growth for the market.

Request For Custom Research:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=33497

Increased Consumer Awareness Regarding the Need to Switch to Environment-friendly Products to Drive Market

Some of the key factors working in favor of the global biocomposites market are the rising consumer awareness regarding the need to switch to bio-based products to mitigate the issue of rising pollution and its impact on the environment and stringent government regulations compelling people to adopt environment-friendly products. Owing to the better safety and recyclability offered by biocomposites as compared to products such as glass fiber composites and carbon fiber, biocomposites are being increasingly adopted across a number of application sectors as consumer awareness rises and environment protection norms become more stringent.

Other factor spelling growth for the market is the easy availability of natural fibers required for the production of biocomposites. Steady expansion of key end-use industries such as automotive and construction is also expected to work well in favor of the global biocomposites market in the near future. However, the less strength biocomposites as compared to popular synthetic fibers and the unstable costs of products owing to fluctuations in availability and costs of raw materials across several regions could hamper the growth prospects of the global biocomposites market to a certain extent.

This review of the global biocomposites market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Biocomposites Market (Material Type - Wood, Flax, hemp, Coir, Kenaf, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Polypropylene; Product Type - Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) and Natural Fiber Composites (NFC); Application - Automotive, Construction, Electronics & Electricals, Furniture, and Consumer goods) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

Purchase this Premium Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=33497<ype=S

Key Takeaways:

Wood is one of the most popular materials used for the production of biocomposites

Asia Pacific accounts for the dominant share in the global market

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Biocomposites Market: Material Type Analysis

Wood

Flax

Hemp

Coir

Kenaf

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Others

Biocomposites Market: Product Type Analysis

Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)

Natural Fiber Composites (NFC)

Biocomposites Market: Application Analysis

Automotive

Construction

Electronics & Electricals

Furniture

Consumer goods

Others

PopularResearch Reportsby TMR:

Phytonutrients Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phytonutrients-market.html

Adhesive Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/adhesive-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY- 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA- Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

ResearchBlog:http://www.editiontruth.com/