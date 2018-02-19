Real-time networking solutions provider BATM Advanced Communications told investors on Monday that full-year revenue would come in ahead of market expectations after its networking and cyber division, and its biomedical wing, both saw stronger than expected growth throughout 2017. BATM now expects full-year revenue to come in at around $106m, for year-on-year growth of 17%, as EBITDA was pegged to hit $7m, up from the $2.8m posted a year earlier. However, the firm noted that figure had been ...

