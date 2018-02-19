Guernsey-based investment company Baker Steel Resources advised investors that Polar Acquisitions (PAL), its largest investment, has agreed to sell its interest in the Prognoz silver mine in Russia to its Channel Island neighbour, Jersey-based Polymetal International, in a deal worth more than $70m. After selling a 10% stake in PAL to Polymetal back in January 2017, the group decided to pick up the remaining 90% for a total of $72m following a successful field season. In order to retain exposure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...