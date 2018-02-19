Xtract Resources announced a collaboration agreement between its subsidiary Explorator Limitida and Omnia Mining on Monday. The agreement, which expands a previous contract signed on 8 February, will see Xtract gain access to Omnia's new hard rock processing plant which is capable of processing 400,000 tonnes per annum, while mining contractor Omnia will be permitted to exploit Xtract's alluvial gold deposits at its Manica mining concession in Mozambique. The agreement targets all hard rock ...

