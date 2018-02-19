Surgical Innovations announced on Monday that its subsidiary Elemental Healthcare has signed a three year distribution deal with a Swiss company. Bariatric Solutions specialises in innovative medical devices for the surgical treatment of obesity, which will now be distributed directly to the UK market by Elemental Healthcare. Adam Power, group development director of Surgical Innovations, said: "Obesity is an increasing problem in the United Kingdom and surgery is an effective way to control the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...