Markets in Asia were mostly higher in a quiet session on Monday, with Greater China bourses still on holiday for the Lunar New Year. The Nikkei 225 was ahead 1.97% at 22,149.21, as the yen weakened 0.33% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 106.56, having enjoyed a strong weekend. Many of the major exporters were up in Tokyo, with Honda adding 2.04%, Sony ahead 0.78% and Toyota 2.37% higher. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.87% at 2,442.82 Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude last up 0.34% at ...

