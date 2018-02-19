The latest market research report by Technavio on the global allergy diagnostics marketpredicts a CAGR of 10% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global allergy diagnostics market by product (systems and consumables), by end-user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and physician office laboratories), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global allergy diagnostics market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Expansion of product ranges through M&A: a major market driver

Increasing funding for allergy diagnostic devices: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global allergy diagnostics market with 40% share in 2017

In 2017, the consumable products dominated the market with 72% share.

Expansion of product ranges through M&A: a major market driver

Large companies are trying to expand allergy diagnostic systems and consumable products with the help of inorganic growth and are focusing on increasing their product sales through M&A. Vendors can focus on product innovations and increase their profit margins by collaborating and helping in exchanging technologies through M&A.

With the help of M&A, companies can achieve economies of scale as their large-scale production and sales, reduces the unit cost of allergic diagnostic devices. Leading manufacturers in the market are looking for M&A that will help them grow and expand their business globally and leverage the existing sales channels and customer relationships to address the needs of patients and caregivers better.

Increasing funding for allergy diagnostic devices: emerging market trend

The advancements in the development of innovative diagnostic devices are increasing to analyze allergic reactions. Demand from end-users such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are increasing due to the growing number of patients requiring allergy diagnosis.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on in-vitro diagnostics, "Companies require funding from public and private sources for the development of innovative allergy diagnostic products. The fundings will help the companies to focus on R&D, develop allergy diagnostic systems and consumables, conduct clinical trials to receive regulatory approvals, and commercialize the products and focus on distribution."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global allergy diagnostics market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. However, APAC is the fastest growing market due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure. This was followed by EMEA where countries such as Germany, France, the UK, and Saudi Arabia contributed towards the growth of the market due to increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases.

In the Americas, the US was the highest revenue contributor to the market, followed by Canada mad Brazil, in 2017. The increasing burden of allergic diseases such as asthma, food allergy, skin allergy, and drug allergy are driving the market. Similarly, the rising awareness about allergy threats, technological refinements in diagnostic instruments, active involvement of government to improve healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region significantly contributed to the market growth.

